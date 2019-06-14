Strikers Mana Iwabuchi and Yuika Sugasawa were on the scoresheet as Japan’s Nadeshiko got their World Cup campaign back on track with a 2-1 victory over Scotland in Rennes on Friday.

The Japanese became the first team from outside Europe to beat a team from the Old Continent at France 2019.

Japan, champions in 2011 and finalists four years ago, were coming off an uninspiring goalless draw with lowly-ranked Argentina in their opener but looked much sharper in the attacking third against Scotland.

They got a breakthrough when striker Iwabuchi controlled a poor headed clearance from Scotland captain Rachel Corsie before unleashing a powerful strike high into the net from 20 meters.

Sugasawa doubled Japan’s lead from the spot in the 37th minute after another defensive error from Corsie, who was penalised for tugging back the forward in the box.

It was one-way traffic at Roazhon Park as Japan continued to launch wave after wave of attacks, with midfielder Hina Sugita coming closest when her shot crashed into the crossbar just before half-time.

Shelley Kerr’s Scotland responded with a physical approach going forward in the second half and pulled one back through a curling effort from substitute Lana Clelland but Japan held on to the advantage to seal their first win of the tournament.

It was a second consecutive defeat for World Cup debutants Scotland, following a 2-1 loss to England in their opening match.

England can climb back to the summit of Group D later, if they beat Argentina. But for now, it’s the Nadeshiko leading the way.

Scotland’s Coach Shelley Kerr lamented the loss: “We conceded two bad goals through mistakes. Take those mistakes away and the game’s a lot closer. I think we saw the real Japan today – their movement was incredible, as we knew it would be. But for most of the second half we were terrific and, again, we finished very strongly. I’m immensely proud of the players. We need to build on that second half, rest up and get ready for the match against Argentina.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

