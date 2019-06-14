Ogun state governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has tweeted his real official portrait, as against the image that is being circulated by street traders in Abeokuta, the capital.

And we bet the new official photo is a lot better than the fake one. And it also reflects the governor’s pedigree as an Ijebu from Ogun East.

Here is the governor’s tweet:

My Official Portrait pic.twitter.com/iSl9uYlbZK — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) June 13, 2019

And here the old fake official photo:

