Ogun state governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has tweeted his real official portrait, as against the image that is being circulated by street traders in Abeokuta, the capital.
And we bet the new official photo is a lot better than the fake one. And it also reflects the governor’s pedigree as an Ijebu from Ogun East.
Here is the governor’s tweet:
My Official Portrait pic.twitter.com/iSl9uYlbZK
— Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) June 13, 2019
And here the old fake official photo:
Please appoint the SSG and other and let governance start immediately in Ogun state.
You are a slow and too cold for this job. We need action now as it seems nothing is happening in your state.