The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that it arrested no fewer than 5,713 offenders nationwide during the recent Sallah celebrations.

Mr Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, the 5, 713 offenders were apprehended over 6,481 offences committed across 2,053 routes covered by the corps during its special patrol operations which lasted six days.

He said that the patrols was part of the corps’ “renewed commitment towards creating a safer motoring environment in Nigeria..”

Kazeem disclosed that the FRSC successfully recorded 7 per cent decrease in the total number of road traffic crashes and 12 per cent reduction in fatality during the 2019 Eid-el-Kabir.

“The Corps recorded a total of 117 crashes as against 126 of the same period in 2018 representing 7 percent decrease in total number of crashes recorded within the period.

“Twenty two out of the 117 crashes were fatal, compared to 25 of the same period in 2018, representing 12 per cent decrease in number of fatalities recorded.”

He further said that the most prevalent offence recorded during the period was Seatbelt Use Violation with 1, 492 offenders apprehended.

“More to this, public enlightenment campaigns within the period increased by 5.7 per cent.”

Kazeem said that the recorded decrease in road traffic crashes during the 2019 Sallah celebration was as a result of improved patrols, robust public enlightenment campaign and prompt rescue services.

