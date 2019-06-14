Joint forces from Egypt and Togo carried out on Thursday anti-terror exercises at Mohamed Naguib military base located at the Mediterranean Sea, the army said in a statement.

“The drill, dubbed Sahel and Saharan exercise, aimed to train participants in dealing with different terrorist threats,” the statement said.

The drill, in which special forces from Egypt and Togo are taking part, will last until June 20.

It is the second Sahel and Saharan exercise hosted by Egypt.

The first one took place last year with the participation of Egypt, Sudan, Nigeria and Burkina Faso.

“The drill is meant to support security and stability in Africa in the face of threats and challenges,” it added.

The military exercises reflect keenness of the Egyptian armed forces to boost military cooperation with African countries in light of Egypt’s presidency of the African Union in 2019, the army added.

Egypt regularly holds joint military exercises with Arab, African and Western states to boost military collaboration and exchange military expertise with them.

