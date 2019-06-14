The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Friday arrested a suspected fraudster, Mohammed Sani, who poses as Senator Lawal Shuaibu, Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC to extort money from unsuspecting victims.

He was arrested by operatives of the Commission following a report, which indicated that he impersonated the Senator to solicit for money which he said would be used to pay for hospital bills, party activities and to solve personal problems.

The victims who include governors, politicians and other well-meaning Nigerians, erroneously sent huge sums of money to him through a fraudulent account number he provided.

The Abuja Zonal Head, Umar Hadejia, thus appealed to the public to be vigilant and wary of fraudsters who extort people in the guise of providing assistant for job offers and the likes, and urged them to report any suspected fraud to the EFCC office nearest to them, or send in their petition for onward investigation and prosecution.

The suspect will soon be charged to court.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

