Here’s what media personality and show host Denrele Edun has to say as he celebrates his 38 birthday in grande style:

HAPPY 38TH BIRTHDAY TO ME and my Skinny but Smooth legs that have unconsciously been a prominent feature in this shoot!

MY LEGS DEY WAKA!!!!!!

And my ENERGY is next to none; Forever on a NATURAL HIGH!!!!!

As much as I got a formidable Feminine side, my Masculine side isn’t one to be toyed with!

If my skinny legs give you correct roundhouse kick EHN! Let’s just say;

DENRELE walks into a Tornado and comes out on the other end like it was just a gentle breeze!!!

STILL ON THE 38TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION!

People walk up to me and say,

“Wow! You’re a lot finer in person. Pictures and the big screen don’t do you justice o!….”

And then, there’s always the question of my sexuality;

But hey, Everybody tries things and sees things and checks them out, and either walks away or walks further in. It’s life — it’s what people do!

And do I ever question my sexuality?

A resounding Perruzzing SLAPPY YES!

I think everybody does, no matter who they are.

Absolutely. I think it’s healthy to gain a perspective on who you are deep down, question yourself and challenge yourself; it’s important to do that!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ADVENTUROUS VIVACIOUS EXPERIMENTAL DON’T-GIVE-A-FLYING-SAUCER-HOOT SELF!

