A church, the Northern Izon Anglican Diocese, Kolokumo-Opokuma Council Area of Bayelsa has called for a peaceful council and governorship elections.

The call was contained in a communique issued at the end of the first session of the third synod of Northern Izon Anglican Diocese, which held at St. Paul’s Deanery, Okoloba in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Anglican Church made that call during the 2019 Synod hosted by Rt. Rev Funkuro Amgbare, Bishop, Northern Izon Diocese on Thursday.

The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission has slated Aug.10 for the local government elections, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the governorship polls for Nov. 16.

The Synod urged the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission, INEC and security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities as the elections get closer with intense preparations by political actors.

The Synod advised the Bayelsa government to alleviate pensioners’ sufferings by promptly paying their outstanding gratuities and monthly stipends.

On the looting of Amnesty Skills Acquisition Centre a Boro Town, Kaiama, the Synod condemned and described the act as irresponsible for people to vandalise a centre aimed at addressing unemployment in the area.

The Synod thanked the federal government for setting up a panel of inquiry to unravel the perpetrators for the law to take its course and bring the perpetrators of the looting to book.

