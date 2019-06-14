The police on Friday arraigned an applicant, Yusuf Babaringin, in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing a cell phone from a Mosque in the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja.

Babaringin, who resides in Block Q 9A, FAAN Quarters, Strabag, Ikeja, is charged with theft.

The Police Counsel, Prosecutor, Insp. Chekwube Okeh, told the court that Babaringin committed the offence on March 28 at 2 p.m. at the Mosque in MMIA.

He said the defendant entered the mosque and stole a Huawei phone valued at N65,000 from the complainant, Mr Rasheed Aliu who was taking a nap.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 prescribes a three-year jail term for stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O Akinde, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until July 2.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

