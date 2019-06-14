Aisha Buhari has dropped the title ‘Wife of the President’ that she adopted in 2015.She now wants to be called First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with immediate effect.

She made the title change on Thursday night at the presentation of awards to the former and current wives of Governors of the 36 states.The event held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She said her new title would take effect immediately in order to also resolve the issue of the title of wives of governors.

“When my husband was elected newly I personally chose to be called the wife of the President.

“But, I realised that it causes confusion from the state as to whether the wives of state governors are to be addressed as the first ladies or wives of the governors.

“So, forgive me for confusing you from the beginning, but now I chose to be called the first lady,” she said.

