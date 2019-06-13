Xtralarge Farms has unveiled Nigeria’s first Agriculture Digital Currency known as the ‘Xtratoken’ and its Xtralarge Agritech City.

The two products were unveiled on Wednesday at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Xtralarge Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Seyi Davids, at the unveiling said that the introduction of the digital currency was meant for exchange of goods and services within the Agritech City.

According to him, the Agritech City, established on 3,000 acres of land in Ogun, would harbour universities and schools, travel and tours, homes and properties, natural health centre and micro-finance bank, among others.

“The Xtratoken is what the entire Xtralarge group refer to as the generation next. It is the money to be spent within the Agritech City.

“The city has come with a change of apparel for agriculture in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. A farmer must be able to live well, be successful, live a dignified life and be respected in the society.

“This will ensure Nigerians, especially youths will love to embrace farming. The Agritech City is where all manner of farming activities and projects are executed with the aid of advanced technology and machines.

“Agritech City is a technology driven city to attract the youths who want to see how good agriculture is and that is what prompted the establishment of the city,” he explained.

Davids said the city would be fully an automated organic farm and made ready in June 2021, stressing that agriculture was the future of Nigeria’s economy and should be made competitive which was why people under the Xtralarge were together to empower more people in the food network of the country.

He said a buyer could hold a minimum of one token which costs 100 dollars and a maximum of 100 tokens costing 10,000 dollars, adding that an outsider who wished buy a token could do so via the website: www.xtratoken.com.

The firm launched one of its products, Wonder Meal, a flour made from organically produced unripe plantain and local rice.

Also, some Nollywood actors, Saheed Balogun and Mide Martins were introduced as the brand ambassadors of the Wonder Meal product.

