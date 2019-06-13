A retired pediatric nurse, Mrs Amarachi Ozor, on Thursday, urged parents to always protect their children under five years against cold, as the rains increase in Enugu.

Ozor, a retired Senior Nurse with Uwani District Hospital, Enugu, gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

According to her, it is necessary to protect the children against cold because they are vulnerable to it.

She noted that the developing immune systems of the children under five years were not strong enough to fight or keep off infections.

“Children are yet to have the chance to build up immunity against the many different infections in circulation.

“Upper respiratory infections, which sometimes occurs during the rainy season are caused by viruses that spread through droplet transmission from coughs or sneezes, and contact with contaminated objects,” she said.

Ozor noted that most cold symptoms in babies were mild, including runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, mild fever, dry cough, loss of appetite among others.

The retired nurse called on parents to consult a pediatrician whenever their babies present any of these symptoms.

She advised mothers to immunise their children when due, and always protect them with sweaters.

Ozor stressed the need to keep their children’s feet and heads warm with thick socks and head wears during cold in order to avoid the symptoms associated with cold weather.

