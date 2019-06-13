The World Health Organisation (WHO), in a report published on Wednesday, listed Nigeria, Bangladesh, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, South Sudan, Syria, Turkey, Ukraine, the West Bank and Gaza Strip as countries with high cases of emergencies mental disorders.

Statistics in the report showed that “there are more people living with mental disorders in areas affected by conflict than we previously thought – many more.”

“One person in five is living with some form of mental disorder, from mild depression or anxiety to psychosis.

“Worse, almost one in 10 is living with a moderate or severe mental disorder,” the global health body said.

“Three in every 10 or 30 per cent of Nigerians suffer from one form of mental disorder or the other,” according to the Federal Ministry of Health.

Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast of Nigeria has lasted for 10 years with of tens of thousands already dead and millions displaced.

Reports say survivors had begun to show signs and symptoms of post-traumatic stress and other forms of mental issues.

The body said: “These people desperately need help to be able to obtain treatment and care.”

“Their disorders often impair their ability to function – so access to care is not just about improving mental health, it can be a matter of survival.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

