Boris Johnson has come out far ahead of his fellow competitors in the first round ballot on Thursday to decide the leader of the Conservative Party, who will take over from Theresa May.

Johnson, who has President Donald Trump’s endorsement got 114 votes, ahead of Jeremy Hunt on 43, Michael Gove on 37 and Dominic Raab on 27.

Three contenders were forced to bow out after failing to reach the threshold of 17 votes on Thursday, 13 June. The three candidates who were eliminated were ex-chief whip Mark Harper and former ministers Andrea Leadsom and Esther McVey.

​Sajid Javid, who narrowly survived into the second round, described Mr Johnson on Wednesday, 12 June, as “yesterday’s news.”.

He said: “We need tomorrow’s leader, today. Not the same old insiders with the same old school ties – but a new generation, with a new agenda.”

But Tory MPs – many of whom went to Eton, Harrow and other top public schools – seem to have disagreed with Mr Javid.

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart and Health Secretary Matt Hancock narrowly squeaked through.

