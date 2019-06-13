A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Initiative for Grassroots Advancement (INGRA), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt proactive measures in addressing the lingering herdsmen/farmers clashes.

Mr Hamza Aliyu, its Executive Director, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the Democracy Day celebrations on Wednesday in Lokoja.

Aliyu advised Buhari to commit his second tenure into addressing the rising security challenges, especially, the herdsmen/farmers crisis and banditry in the North-East, North-West and the North-Central.

He also urged Buhari to ensure quality in constitution of his cabinet in order to address the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

“After his first four years, Buhari should hit the ground running in the second term. He has assessed the situation and should have no reason for any delay,” he said.

