Food vlogger, content creator and youtuber Sisiyemmie reveals that she has a bad habit of procrastinating the things she needs to get done.

The mother of two took to Instagram to share this post:

I have a bad habit of procrastinating till the thing is now impossible to do. E.g. Returning missed calls till it is now an insult to respond. It’s better for them to assume I’ve dropped off the planet. I’m trying to do better.

Am I you? Are you me? 🙈

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp