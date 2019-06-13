The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) officials yesterday disclosed they had approved 160 as cut-off mark for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The decision was made at a meeting held in Osun State, Southwest Nigeria.

Nigerian singer and award winning songwriter, Simi obviously has got issues with the current educational system being practiced in the country as revealed in her tweets.

Simi states that People have different strengths – but we were raised to believe only certain talents or career paths can bring a person success.

Her tweet reads: I feel like the current method of education is faulty. Ppl have different strengths – but we were raised to believe only certain talents or career paths can bring you success. So we see a lot of potential and ideas dying cos they were born to the right ppl in the wrong climate.

While some quarters feel the teachers are to blame for the decaying educational sector, Simi feels the blame shouldn’t fall solely on them. So the problem is not just the incompetent teachers.

It’s sometimes the misplacement of priorities. The inadequacy of the educational system to cater to the diversity of the human kind.”

