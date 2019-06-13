For Democracy Day Gala Night, Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigeria’s president rocked a lovely embroidered Silk-Crepe Cape-Back Caftan made by A-list designer, Oscar De LaRenta which sells for $4,290 (1,544,400).

The dress currently retails for $2,145 which in Naira equivalent is N772,200.

Aisha looked absolutely gorgeous in it.

Óscar Arístides Renta Fiallo known professionally as Oscar de la Renta, was a Dominican-American fashion designer. Born in Santo Domingo, he was trained by Cristóbal Balenciaga and Antonio del Castillo.

De la Renta who died at 82 on the 20 of October 2014 became internationally known in the 1960s as one of the couturiers who dressed Jacqueline Kennedy. He worked for Lanvin and Balmain.

His eponymous fashion house has boutiques around the world including in Harrods of London and Madison Avenue in New York.

