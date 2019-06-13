Owelle Rochas Okorocha, former Imo state governor has been sworn in as the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District.

He was sworn in on Thursday by the Clerk to the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh.

After withholding the certificate of return for more than two months, the Independent National Electoral Commission grudgingly gave Okorocha the certificate hours after his colleagues were sworn in and took part in the election of the Senate President Ahmed Lawan and his deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court ruled on 7 June that it was illegal for INEC . to withhold the certificate.

INEC complied but served notice it would appeal the judgment. There are two orders by two courts in Okorocha’s Imo state, asking INEC not to release the same certificate.

INEC said it would appeal Abang’s judgment.

On Thursday, after Okorocha was sworn in, he signed all necessary documents to become a full fledged Senator. He then walked up to the Senate President Ahmed Lawan to have a traditional handshake.

The event at 10.39 a.m took place immediately after the Senate had taken the prayers, approval of votes and proceedings at plenary in the red chamber in Abuja

