Rio Ferdinand, who played with Frank Lampard at West Ham and for England, thinks his experience is irrelevant, however – and has urged Chelsea to take a leaf out of Barcelona’s book when they hired a young Pep Guardiola back in 2008.

Lampard has only 12 months experience in the dugout but former team-mate Rio Ferdinand believes he is the ideal candidate to take over at Chelsea, especially if their transfer ban is upheld.

“He is the perfect choice,” Ferdinand told Sky Sports. “People talk about experience and what-not but what experience did Pep (Guardiola) have when he went into Barcelona’s first team? He trained the younger kids at the club.

“Frank knows the club and he knows the players and the players will respect him. You can see he can carry himself in a particular way in front of the media and in the football club and he can change things within a season.

“If Chelsea are going to get a ban transfer-wise I don’t think they can look anywhere but Frank if I’m honest.

“Because he and Jody (Morris, Derby assistant manager) they know all the kids from 16 upwards. They know what they can all do.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

