A 19-year-old boy, Prince Chikere, and four other kidnappers have been paraded by Imo State Police Command in Owerri for allegedly beheading three persons.

Others paraded alongside Chikere after their arrest at Obitti in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area by operatives of the Special Anti-robbery Squad, SARS, are Chibuike Oyiwara, Amuzie Uchenna and Odunze Azunna.

Also arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder case are Chibuike Oyiwara, Amuzie Uchenna and Odunze Azunna, Vanguard reports.

The state Police Commissioner, Rabiu Ladodo, has said that the arrest of the suspects alongside 94 others were the achievements of Operation Puff Adder, launched in the state.

He said: “The above named suspects were arrested by Operatives of SARS Imo State. They were arrested in connection with the beheading of three boys at Obitti in 2018.

“One of the suspects, Desmond Alozie, sustained gunshot injury on his right leg in a gun battle with operatives. He was rushed to hospital for medication where he was treated and discharged.

“One of the suspects, Chikere Prince, has confessed he belongs to Iceland cult that killed the boys.

“One locally-made double-barrelled gun with four live unexpended cartridges, 20 wraps of marijuana, large quantity of Indian hemp wrappers/paper, five roll bond used for cocaine, five lighters, two cutlasses and one black motorcycle were recovered from them.”

