The Police Command in Taraba on Thursday confirmed the abduction of Mrs. Abigail Gambo, wife of Mr Peter Gambo, Chairman, Taraba chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The command’s spokesman, Mr David Misal said on Thursday in Jalingo that the abductors also took Mr Emeka Okoronkwo, Chief Executive Officer of `Our Nation Bakery’.

“The two persons were abducted in their houses at Magami area of Jalingo about 1:00am on Thursday,” the spokesman said.

“It is confirmed that two people were kidnapped and one other person injured by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Thursday in Jalingo,” he said.

Gambo, who also confirmed the incident, described it as “shocking”.

“When they came, we all scampered in various directions. They whisked away my wife to an unknown destination after shooting sporadically in the compound,” he said.

Gambo told NAN that he had made a written submission to the Police on the incident, but that the kidnappers were yet to contact him.

He also confirmed that Okoronkwo, the owner of ‘Our Nations Bakery’, who is a neighbour, was also kidnapped.

It was gathered that Okoronkwo’s security man was shot in the leg during the incident and was currently on admission at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.

