L-R: Immediate past Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Opeyemi Oke, Rtd.; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; newly sworn-in Acting Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba and Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat during the swearing-in of Justice Alogba at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Thursday.
L-R: Former Chief Judge of Lagos State, Retired Justice Ade Alabi; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folasade Jaji; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; newly sworn-in Acting Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and immediate past Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Opeyemi Oke, Rtd. during the swearing-in of Justice Alogba at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Behind are: Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde (right) and Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right), congratulates the Acting Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba during his swearing-in at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja on Thursday.
