The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State Chapter, has congratulated Sen. Ahmed Lawan and Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila on their election as the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

A congratulatory message to the newly elected officers, was signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye and Pastor Jesutoye Oluyinka on Thursday in Ibadan.

ALGON, in the congratulatory message, said it was proud of their achievements and doggedness as they climb the political ladder.

The association congratulated other members of the National Assembly (NASS) on their inauguration, urging the new leadership to further ensure stability and unity of the country, while working hard to deepen the nation’s democracy.

“The Executive Council and entire members of ALGON in Oyo State heartily congratulate you all on the attainment of your new offices as members of the ninth National Assembly,” it said.

The ALGON also congratulated Hon. Debo Ogundoyin (PDP-Ibarapa East) on his emergence as the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly.

It urged the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly to guarantee independence of the legislature in accordance with democratic ethos, to protect the chamber as well as the rights of the citizens.

“We are optimistic that you will do more in your new capacity and hope your tenure will bring greater development to our constituencies in Oyo State as well as Nigeria.

“We also hope that your tenure will bring fresh re-engineering to the Hallowed Chambers. God will grant you the grace of accomplishment,” it said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

