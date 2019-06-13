By Funmilola Olukomaiya

If you are a Nollywood fan, then we can say that Omoni Oboli’s works aren’t new to you.

Omoni Oboli is a Nigerian multilingual, award-winning actor, scriptwriter, director, producer and author.

She is regarded as one of the most talented and sought after actors in the Nigerian film industry.

Omoni began her acting career in 1996 and has played lead roles in mainstream films such as The Figurine, Anchor Baby, Being Mrs Elliot and Fifty. She has starred in over 150 movies.

She was recently featured on a T.V show, Binging with GameChangers, which is hosted by Seyi Banigbe, where she shared about her career trajectory.

Omoni has distinguished herself as a Film Producer and Director with blockbuster movies such as “Being Mrs Elliott’, ‘The First Lady’ and ‘Wives on Strike’.

She was nominated for the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award at the 2011 Africa Movie Academy Awards.

In 2014, she won the Big Screen Actress of the Year award, at the 2014 ELOY Awards, for her role in ‘Being Mrs Elliott.’

In 2015, Omoni was awarded the Sun Nollywood personality.

Watch interview below

