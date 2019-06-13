Civil Defence Officers Wives Association (CDOWA), Kogi Chapter, on Thursday donated items worth N2.5 million to Ministry of Mercy (MoM) Orphanage, Lokoja, as part of efforts toward a better life for less privileged children in the society.

Mrs. Justina Ayodele, Chairperson of the 14-member association and wife of the state commandant of NSCDC, who led the members to the Orphanage cited along Lokoja-Okene Expressway, described the children as “very special people”.

She said that the kids, their present disadvantaged position notwithstanding, were great members of the society with potentials to positively impact on the nation in the future.

Ayodele said that the gedture was to put smiles on the faces of the 58 children in the orphanage and make them feel loved.

She urged the children and their handlers to remain steadfast, and assured them of adequate care, attention and education.

Ayodele commended the efforts of the proprietor of MoM Orphanage for extending the milk of human kindness to the orphans, and called on good-spirited individuals to emulate that attitude.

Dr Daniel Aduojo, Proprietor of the Orphanage, commended CDOWA for the display of love for the needy and enjoined other Nigerians to emulate the kind gesture.

Aduojo enjoined good-spirited individuals to help in providing employment for former inmates of the Orphanage, who had gone to school and acquired certificates, skills or graduated from universities, go enable them fend for themselves.

The items donated to the Orphanage by CDOWA included bags of rice, semovita, salt, Indomie noodles, vegetable oil, detergents, beverages, sugar, milk, packs of insecticides, toiletries, among others.

