The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday inaugurated a new office complex for its crude oil trading subsidiary, Duke Oil (NNPC Trading).

Speaking at the launch of the facility in Abuja, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, said the complex was an intelligent building, to boost staff productivity.

He said the use of technology and process create a safer and more productive environment for its occupants and more operationally efficient for its owners.

Baru said that a lot of research had gone into examining the impacts of physical office environment on employees’ productivity.

He explained that essentially, the consensus was that a functional office environment would significantly affect the workers behavior, perceptions and productivity.

He said, “You will recall that on assumption of office in July 2016, I declared the focus of the Corporation under my watch as encapsulated in what is now well known as the 12 Business Focus Areas (BUFAs).

“One of the items on the list is: Developing New Business Models for NNPC companies and Corporate Business Units.

”As part of the larger design, the existing multiple crude oil and petroleum trading companies of the corporation were coalesced into one single entity: Duke Oil (NNPC Trading).

“While still operating under the name, Duke Oil (NNPC Trading), pending the resolution of legal issues, the consolidation of the alignment has progressed.

“I am pleased to state that the inauguration of the Duke Oil (NNPC Trading) office building today, perhaps physicalised the consolidation.”

He urged the staff of Duke Oil to make the best of the facilities available in the building complex to boost their productivity in the overall interest of the NNPC.

According to him, it’s important creating the right ambience in an office environment, and in ensuring that such features as the workplace design, indoor temperature, lighting and ventilation, colour and noise among others align.

“This is in addition to ensuring the right layout of office space, provision of comfortable furniture, as well as creating appropriate walk out areas around the office.

“The building, locating in a serene, highbrow area in Abuja is spacious, equipped with modern information and communication technology system, as well as comfortable furniture for the use of the staff.

“It spots a commodious boardroom, suitable restaurant area, a gym and a fitting car park.” he added.

He commended the management of Duke Oil (NNPC Trading) for bequeathing the NNPC with the structure, expressing confidence that the structure would serve the company and the NNPC at large, towards meeting the group’s corporate goals.

