A Zimbabwean woman is reported to have been stabbed to death by her Botswana lover in South Africa for allegedly terminating their pregnancy without his consent.

The Herald reports that 39-year-old Joseph Mafifi from Botswana was arrested for allegedly murdering his Zimbabwean girlfriend, Simangele Sibanda.

The crime is reported to have been committed in Lephalale area in Limpopo Province last year.

Limpopo Police Spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed the incident and said that the accused had been convicted on one count of murder when he appeared at the Polokwane High Court on Monday morning.

“On the 18th March, 2018 at about 2am, police at Tom Burke outside Lephalale, received a report of a woman who was being stabbed at one of the local farms in Swart Water,” said Col Ngoepe.

“They then rushed to the area, where upon arrival they found the lifeless body of a 44-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds throughout the body. The deceased was identified as Simangele Sibanda from Zimbabwe.”

Col Ngoepe said soon after committing the crime, Mafifi left Sibanda’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood and fled to Botswana where he was then later tracked down and arrested.

Mafifi was then extradited to face trial for murder in South Africa.

Col Ngoepe said Mafifi revealed during the trial that he killed Sibanda for aborting the pregnancy of their baby without his consent.

Mafifi was sentenced to an effective 12 years in South Africa

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

