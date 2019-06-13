Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has released N20 million to the State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARMA), for immediate rehabilitation of roads.

The fund was for roads that were in bad state and needed urgent fixing in the state capital.

To this end, the agency had begun massive rehabilitation of 10 roads across Ilorin, the state capital, including the long-neglected Offa Garage Roundabout Road.

Mr Usman Baba Jibril, General Manager of KWARMA, told journalists that the agency, had already started massive rehabilitation works on the Offa Garage and Geri Alimi-Asa Dam Roads.

He said the agency had the mandate to quickly fix the roads to end the nightmares of the people.

“We have started work immediately based on the fund the governor has just released to KWARMA and Kwara Asphalt Plant,” Jibril said.

The GM listed other roads to be covered “under Phase 1” to include Isale Aluko-Kokorokan-Ita Kudimoh Road, Adeta-Al-Hikmah Road, Olorunshogo-Geri Alimi Road; Kaduna Road, Adewole; Osere-Cemetry Road, General Hospital-Geri Alimi, Offa Garage Geri Alimi Road and Sani Okin Road.

Jibril said they had a mandate to complete the rehabilitation within the next seven days, with the phase two of the works likely to begin very soon.

The governor had said last week that he would embark on rehabilitation of roads within the metropolis and other parts of the state in phases.

The governor lamented the poor state of roads across the state, adding that the government would collaborate with the Federal Government and private sectors on some of the roads, especially federal roads.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

