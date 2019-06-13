Impact Group (IG) a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), on Thursday appealed to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos State and spirited individuals to assist a 17-year-old girl, Ganiyat Sanni to get a kidney transplant surgery.

The leader of NGO, Mrs Funke Awoyemi, made the appeal during a seminar organised by the group in conjunction with Imota LCDA on People With Terminal Diseases at Ikorodu, Lagos.

She said that the treatment would enable her live a normal life to accomplish her dreams to become an engineer.

“Our expectation is that the Lagos state Government under the able leadership of Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu will take up Ganiat case and give her a new life.

“We have written to government functionaries, ministries local government and spirited individuals for financial support for urgent surgery to restore back her normal life,” she said.

Also at the seminar, the Executive Chairman Imota Local Council Developmental Area (LCDA) Mr Wasiu Agoro commended the NGO on their effort towards seeking financial assistance for the treatment of Ganiat Sanni’s kidney.

Agoro blamed both the parent and the school principal for bringing the information to the council late.

“I saw the information on the social media, immediately I went to her school to confirm from the principal who confirmed that the girl is a student.

“I blamed him for the late information because there is a department, Agric and Social Services in the council that takes care of such matters.

“We have made a donation but the amount involved is much, as a matter of urgency I have to head the committee on the treatment to reach out to people,” he said.

Ganiat’s mother, Mrs Iyabo Sanni appreciated everybody who had contributed towards the treatment of her daughter but appealed for more support for the surgery mandated as matter of urgency in the next two weeks.

“I thank all the lawmakers and residents of Imota for their contribution towards saving the life of my daughter.

“Unfortunately it requires N8.5 million to treat her according to the lead Nephrologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

“There is willing donor already available but money for transplant is the major problem and must be done within two weeks,” she said.

