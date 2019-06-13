The 9th Imo House of Assembly has been inaugurated with Mr Chiji Collins (PDP-Isiala Mbano) emerging speaker.

The inauguration took place at the Assembly Complex in Owerri on Thursday.

The event which was anchored by the acting clerk of the House, Mrs Chinelo Emehara saw the official swearing-in of 27 members-elect representing the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Emehara who read the governor’s proclamation to kick-start the 1st session of the 9th assembly in line with section 105 of the Constitution also performed the roll call of members elect.

Emehara further conducted the election for the positions of the speaker and deputy speaker.

Collins and Mr Okechukwu Onyekanma (PDP-Mbaitoli) emerged Speaker and Deputy Speaker as they were returned unopposed.

Mr Lawman Duruji (PDP-Ehime Mbano), nominated Collins for the position of speaker, while Kennedy Ibe (PDP-Obowo) seconded his nomination.

Mr Anyadike Nwosu (PDP-Ezinihite) nominated Onyekanma, while Mr Uju Onwudiwe (PDP-Njaba) seconded the nomination.

The newly elected Speaker also swore in other members elect as Mr Kennedy Ibe(AA-Obowo) and Lawman Duruji (AA-Ehime Mbano) both announced their defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The House adjourned until Tuesday, June 18 for election of other principal officers.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

