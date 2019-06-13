The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board says it will conduct compulsory medical screening on

2019 intending Muslim pilgrims on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16.

The Public Relations Officer of the board, Muhammad Lawal Aliyu, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He stated that the screening was part of requirements introduced by National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for

the spiritual journey.

Aliyu said the exercise would be conducted at the Permanent Hajj Camp, Bassan Jiwa, near the Nnmadi Azikwe International Airport,

Abuja and only the travel documents of those who scaled through the screening would be processed via the Saudi Arabian portal to partake in the Hajj.

He disclosed that intending pilgrims from Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Bwari area councils would be screened on Saturday June 15, 2019, while intending pilgrims from Kuje and Abuja Municipal (AMAC) area councils would be screened on Sunday, June 16.

He stated that the screening would be carried out at the permanent hajj camp and directed intending pilgrims to report to the venue with evidence of payment from 8 a.m. on the stipulated dates.

The spokesperson advised intending pilgrims to ensure they participated in the screening, as failure to attend may cause forfeiture of

Hajj seat.

He added that the exercise would enable the board to have comprehensive medical record and health status of intending pilgrims.

He urged those who were yet to complete their fares and those who were yet to submit their international passport to do so immediately or risk losing their slot.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 2,000 pilgrims are expected to perform this year’s Hajj through FCT.

