President Muhammadu Buhari, along with foreign and local dignitaries celebrated June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day at Eagle Square Abuja on Wednesday, 26 years after the election, said to be the fairest and freest was annulled by a military junta headed by Ibrahim Babangida.

The President’s photographer, Sunday Aghaeze captured some of the faces at the event.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

