President Buhari arriving for the June 12 event
President Muhammadu Buhari, along with foreign and local dignitaries celebrated June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day at Eagle Square Abuja on Wednesday, 26 years after the election, said to be the fairest and freest was annulled by a military junta headed by Ibrahim Babangida.
The President’s photographer, Sunday Aghaeze captured some of the faces at the event.
President Muhammadu Buhari in A handshake with President of Liberia George Weah
Buhari meets with the wife of the Niger President Malika Issoufou Mahamadou President of Niger Republic, Issoufou Mahamadou
Buhari with the President of Congo Brazzaville, Denis Nguesso
Buhari with some other foreign leaders
Buhari with Senator Ibikunle Amosun
Some African leaders at the June 12 event. Senegal’s President Macky Sall is seated second right
Buhari meets Speaker House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila and the CJN Justice Tanko Muhammad
Buhari with Service Chiefs , Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Army, Lt Gen T.Y Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu
Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum, Fayemi, Justice Tanko Muhammad, Dolapo Osinbajo and VP Yemi osinbajo
The Osinbajos and The Buharis
Some dignitaries at the June 12 event, including Rwanda President Paul Kagame, first left
