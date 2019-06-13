Port Harcourt first son, hit maker and musician Duncan Mighty has revealed the face of his new born – Reign Mighty whom he welcomed with his wife on the 5th of June 2019.
The singer was practically dancing when he heard the arrival of his baby…
Thursday, June 13, 2019 4:36 pm
Port Harcourt first son, hit maker and musician Duncan Mighty has revealed the face of his new born – Reign Mighty whom he welcomed with his wife on the 5th of June 2019.
The singer was practically dancing when he heard the arrival of his baby…
Join the conversation