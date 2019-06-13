Reign Mighty

Port Harcourt first son, hit maker and musician Duncan Mighty has revealed the face of his new born – Reign Mighty whom he welcomed with his wife on the 5th of June 2019.

The singer was practically dancing when he heard the arrival of his baby…

View this post on Instagram

MY WIFE HAS JUST GIVEN BIRTH. JOIN ME PRAISE GOD FOR … SUCCEED REIGN MIGHTY .. MOTHER AND CHILD SAFE.. GOD YOU ARE BIGGER THAN RELIGION YOU ARE YOU JESUS WENE MIGHTY..I WILL BOW FOR YOU ALONE ALL MY LIFE

A post shared by HIT BY MIGHTY (@duncanmighty) on