The Delhi police have arrested a yet to be identified Nigerian for allegedly duping dozens of Indians under a fraudulent scheme, officials said on Thursday.

The matter came to light after two persons, who have been collectively duped of more than Rs 1.5 crore(about $216,000) , approached the police, the officials said.

The police’s cybercrime cell — Cyber Prevention, Awareness and Detection Centre (CyPAD) — arrested the accused, according to India’s Business Standard.

All India’s newspapers, including Times of India published the story.

According to the police, the Nigerian has been staying illegally in India and has duped a number of people, mainly from the southern states, the police said.

