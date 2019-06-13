American singer Cassie, long time girlfriend of Sean Diddy Combs is expecting a baby girl with her new love, model Alex Fine, she said on Instagram.

Her disclosure attracted the comment of Khloe Kardashian, who wrote: Congratulations Cass!!!! You’re going to be the best mommy!!!!

The 32 year-old Cassie, with the full name Casandra Elizabeth Ventura, parted ways with Diddy after 11 years together.

Thereafter, she found love again in Alex, her personal trainer.

Together, they went public with their relationship in December 2018.

Cassie wrote:

“Can’t wait to meet our baby girl. Love You Always & Forever,”

