Armed bandits continued their attacks in Shiroro local government area of Niger state with the killing of 62 more people and displacing over 1000 people.

The attack which began on Sunday has spread to eight more villages as the casualty figures continue to rise and displaced villagers are now staying in several IDP camps.

A report made available to newsmen by the Senator representing Niger East Constituency, Senator David Umaru revealed that 19 people were killed in Kwaki village, 14 in Barden Dawaki village, 8 died in Ajatawyi village, 7 in Gwassa, 5 in Ajayin Bataro, 4 others in Bwailo, 3 in Baton village and 2 reported dead in Giji village.

The Senator called for security agents, especially the military to be drafted to the affected areas to curtail the killing spree of the bandits who have continued their killings in a deliberate and fearless manner.

“I appeal to President Buhari to order the military into the area to stop the bandits. I am also calling on the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 1 Div Nigeria Army Kaduna to deploy more personnel to save the villagers from the onslaught of the bandits”.

Confirming the attacks and killings, the Police Public Relations Officer Muhammad Abubakar told The Nation on phone that they only had 12 deaths on record but they have sent their officers to the villages to get the true state of the situation.

