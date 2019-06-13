Three persons was on Thursday were remanded in prison by a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly robbing a man of cash and valuables worth N839,000 in Badagry, a border town in Lagos State.

The defendants, Chidiebere Clark, 24; Sodiq Abiodun, 21 and Ibrahim Fasasi, 25, whose addresses were not provided, are being tried for conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, said that the case file should be forwarded to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Hotepo adjourned the case until July 10 for mention.

According to NAN, the Prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okoimose told the court that the defendants, while armed with two locally made guns, two life cartridges and two Berretta pistols’ life ammunition, robbed Mr Samuel Senapon of N389, 000.

Okoimose said that the defendants also robbed the complainant of three mobile phones valued at N450, 000.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of Section 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

