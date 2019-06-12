Despite June 12 being declared a public holiday in honour of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike chose to spend the day doing something else.

He chose to inspect ongoing projects in Port and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the state on Wednesday.

He inspected the ongoing construction of Rumuepirikom Internal Roads where he directed the contractors to intensify work on the different roads in the area.

On Birabi Street, the Governor inspected the progress of work of the key route to the Headquarters of the Salvation Ministry.

He also monitored the level of work at the Judges Quarters where the contractors are putting finishing touches to the 20 duplexes .

Wike was accompanied on the project inspection by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, the Head of Service, Rufus Godwins, the Attorney General, Dr Zaccheus Adangor, Commissioner of Finance, Hon Isaac Kamalu, the project contractors and officials of the State Ministry of Works.

The Governor was greeted by jubilant Rivers people at all the project sites inspected on Wednesday.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

