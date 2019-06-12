Nigeria today marked Democracy Day at the Eagles Square in Abuja. Present at the ceremony were President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, members of the National Assembly, governors and others.

Arrival of the Senate President, HE, Senator Ibrahim Lawal and Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila pic.twitter.com/iiov4GLP1G — Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) June 12, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

