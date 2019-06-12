A pan-Yoruba social-cultural group, Yoruba Koya Leadership and Training Foundation, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the South-West governors to redouble efforts at ending insecurity in the region.

The group, in a June 12 “O To Ge Rally” (Enough is Enough Rally) tagged: “Safety and Security in Yoruba Land”, held in Lagos to commemorate June 12 as the Nigeria’s Democracy Day on Wednesday, demanded security of lives and property.

According to them, there is need to end incessant kidnapping, killings and destruction of farmlands by suspected herdsmen in Yorubaland.

Speaking at the rally, Otunba Deji Osibogun, the National Convener of the group, noted the Federal Government as well as the South-West governors must rise up to security challenges facing the region.

Osibogun, who noted that the rally was not to declare Oodua or Yoruba Republic as being insinuated, said it was to make government accountable to the needs of the masses, especially in terms of security.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to redouble efforts at clamping down on activities of killer herdsmen, saying that the next level mantra of the Federal Government should focus on safety and security as well as accountability.

“It is enough; this suffering is too much. Our political class should not wait until Nigerians bite back. Security is our right.

“Let there be employment opportunities for our youths to prevent them from taking to crimes. Don’t let the hoodlums kill us all, give us security,” he said.

The Yoruba activist noted that hoodlums parading themselves as herdsmen had allegedly overrun Yorubaland and are tormenting farmers.

He called for licences for commercial motorcycle riders and hawkers, especially for non-indigenes to enhance security and proper monitoring.

