The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Wednesday said Lagos will continue to strive to uphold the ideals of June 12 by ensuring the expansion of the frontiers of democratic governance and social justice.

Hamzat spoke at the Wreath laying ceremony in honour of the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993 Presidential election, late Moshood Abiola and the commemoration of June 12 as Democracy Day in Ikeja, Lagos.

He urged Nigerians to continue to keep the wishes of the late Abiola in their memories by behaving rightly, saying that making Nigeria a better country which was the wish of Abiola, required the collective effort of both the government and the people.

“Today is about the wish, legacy and the good that Chief MKO Abiola had done. And may the wish of MKO continue to be in our memories. If we all, as a people in our different lanes and capacities do the right thing, Nigeria will be great. That is the reality and that is whatever owe MKO Abiola,”he stated.

“The Lagos State Government will continue to strive and uphold the ideals of June 12 by ensuring the expansion of the frontiers of democratic governance and social justice, ” he said.

In his lecture, entitled “Hope 93: Democratic Prosperity and Political Stability”, Prof. Pat Utomi, a Political Economist, urged political office holders and the elite to work together by creating wealth to avert the impending anarchy in the country.”

Utomi said that the late Abiola’s ideology was hinged on economic prosperity, good healthcare, education and liberation for Nigerians.

According to him, “We need to reflect if we are where we are supposed to be as a people. Does our democracy work for us as a people? There are many challenges confronting the country today and our political office holders and the elite need to proactively work together, create wealth and jobs to prevent the anarchy that is about to come. If we are to do the memory of MKO any good, we must build economic justice, ensure peace, stability and prosperity for all.”

Also at the event were Dr Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education, Mr Issa Aremu, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Vice-President, Mr Dele Alake, Sen. Shehu Sani, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum and other dignitaries.

