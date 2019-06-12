Governor of the State of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola, has called on Nigerians to use the celebration of June 12 as a democracy day to promote unity and peaceful coexistence.

Oyetola made the call during a programme organised to celebrate the Democracy Day on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Gboyega Alabi, said the June 12 celebration should be regarded as a period of sober reflection on the selfless service and sacrifice made by past heroes to ensure that the country remained united and indivisible.

Oyetola said President Muhammadu Buhari had done Nigeria proud by declaring June 12 as a democracy day.

“Our President has done us proud. He has set a new agenda for socio-economic transformation of the country.

“The declaration of June 12 is an affirmation of the fact that the present administration believes so much in things that can promote unity and peace in the country.

“As we are celebrating the maiden Democracy Day, we must do everything possible to strengthen the peaceful coexistence and unity of the nation” Oyetola said.

The governor also said that the state government was doing everything possible to nip in the bud all forms of criminality in the state.

“We are working round the clock to improve on the security architecture so as to make our security agencies more efficient and productive,” Oyetola said.

Meanwhile, human right activists in the state under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Groups thronged the streets of Osogbo, the state capital, to mark the June 12 celebration.

Mr Waheed Lawal, the State Coordinator of Justice Now Foundation , while addressing the crowd hailed President Buhari for declaring June 12 a national holiday.

Lawal urged the President to declare MKO Abiola and Kingibe as ex-president and former vice-president.

He also appealed to the President to approve the entitlements due them as former president and vice-president, respectively.

“This is the first time since the history of our struggle for actualisation of this historic date in our national history as a people that the government will be celebrating June 12.

“We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the people of Nigeria, civil societies, human rights and other pressure groups for sustaining the tempo of agitation for a national recognition of this day as democracy day in Nigeria” Lawal said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

