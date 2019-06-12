President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday night hosted World leaders to dinner and gala night ahead of Wednesday’s maiden edition of the country’s Democracy Day celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other dignitaries at the event including State Governors, members and leadership of the newly inaugurated National Assembly, Diplomats, captains of industries were treated to best of Nigerian cuisines and hospitality.

Speaking at the event, the President said his administration was ready to move the nation to the next level of prosperity, peace and stability.

”We will restore peace, justice and bring prosperity for all Nigerians,” he said.

President Buhari, who narrated the history of June 12 general elections in1993 and the subsequent signing into law of June 12 as public holiday every year, said the celebration was a recognition of the resilience of the Nigerian people.

He thanked the visiting Heads of State and Presidents for honouring the nation’s invitation.

The Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, said the maiden celebration of Democracy Day on June 12 was unique and coincided with the election of new leadership of the National Assembly.

Those at the event were President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz; President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame; President of Liberia, George Weah; President of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Others were President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa; President of Senegal,Macky Sall; Prime Minister of Uganda,Ruhakana Rugunda, President of the Gambia Adama Barrow and President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou.

The dinner was also attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari and wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President,Ovie Omo-Agege and Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase.

Some APC state governors, APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, diplomats, former ministers also attended the event.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

