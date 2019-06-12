Anyone whoever thinks entrepreneurship is easy, hearing it from the horse’s mouth will convince you to have a rethink.

BBNaija former housemate, business woman and media personality Ifu Ennada is shopping for her new salon which is yet to be launched.

The natural hair enthusiast and brand influencer says entrepreneurship isn’t easy at all. She wrote:

I’m in the market for various items worth over 1 million naira for my upcoming store/salon. Tag someone that needs to watch this. I might just be buying from them! Thanks to @jadacriss for joining me today. —

—

In other news being an entrepreneur is not the easiest job in town. But is it worth it? Sure!

