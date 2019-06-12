Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says he will not let his guard down as he does not totally trust anybody.

Speaking during a solidarity and Thanksgiving Service by the Anglican Bishops of the Province of Niger Delta at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said he was not moved by the showers of praises on him by Nigerians.

Wike urged the clergy to pray for God to give him the wisdom to appoint officials that would be committed to the development of Rivers State during his second term.

He said: “I need your prayers for God to bring to me the right people who will work with me. People who will work with me for the good of our State .

“People do all manner of things these days to manipulate the system. We need God’s guidance for people who will be sincere to work for the state.

“I will not let my guard down. I don’t trust anybody totally. This is because circumstances can change anyone. My firm belief is in God, who will never change.”

Wike also declared that God came down and personally intervened in the electoral turbulence of the state to give the state a desired victory.

“We give God the Glory for what has happened. During the period of turbulence, the Church prayed and God heard the prayers.

“God came down and intervened on our behalf. Our Thanksgiving to God will never be enough. But for the intervention of God, there is nothing anyone would have done.

“All the conspiracies and gang-ups were heavy, but God showed his presence. When you have challenges, then you know there is God,” he said.

He assured the Christian community that he will never disappoint them.

Archbishop of the Anglican Province of the Niger Delta, Most Rev Tunde Adeleye said that they were in the Government House Port Harcourt to thank God for ensuring the victory of Governor Wike in line with the prayers of the Bishops and members of the Province.

He said that God intervened in the face of the several plots against Wike because the governor worked for the growth of Christianity.

“We prayed intensely because God revealed to us the battle ahead . You fought, but the Lord was on your side and you were on the side of God and the battle was won”, he said.

The Cleric said that the Church was concerned because Wike has always identified with it, by professing Christianity at every point .

Archbishop Adeleye urged Governor Wike to remain vigilant as he receives goodwill messages. He prayed God to give the Governor the spirit to know the right direction to lead the state.

