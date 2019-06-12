The reward for hard work is more work. Fashion entrepreneur and brand influencer Laura Ikeji cannot complain of the stress she goes through in growing a business but rather she’s going on stronger.

The mom of one says she pays a whooping N6.2 million rent in her clothing store, As an influencer making money, she could have stopped at that, but nothing is really guaranteed in life.

Read it her words below…

With what I make from influencing, I can chill in my house and live good without owning a business but for how long, I’m one of the few working influencers today, we don’t know about tomorrow, although it’s very tasking paying 6.2m rent on a business like clothing, 5m rent, 1.2m service charge (we re changing the game soon tho) I always told myself, I can’t be average , I can’t be just comfortable, I wanna be fcuking rich, I don’t want to be an entrepreneur, I wanna be a successful entrepreneur. This year has been a lil tough but we will pull through. So guys before u make jokes about my luxury items know that there re millions to be paid as rent not to talk of salaries etc. It’s never too hard to be kind. Be kind.

