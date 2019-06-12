The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna Zonal office has arraigned one Shehu Nura before Justice Mohammed Darius Khobo of the State High court sitting in Kaduna on a one count charge bordering on Issuance of Dud Cheque.

Shehu who is a quantity surveyor allegedly issued a dud cheque to the complainant, Gabriel Ezra after intimating him of the need to obtain a loan of N1,175,000.00 from him in order to execute a contract he purportedly secured with the Kaduna State Government.

The complainant, on this premise gave the sum of N1,175,000.00 to the accused and when it was time to pay the loan, he became evasive and efforts put in place to recover his money became fruitless, hence the complaint.

After much pressure he refunded the sum of N400,000 leaving a balance of N525,000.00 necessitating the issuance of a posted dated cheque to that effect.

The cheque was presented at the bank by the petitioner and it was returned unpaid due to insufficient funds in the account.

Count one reads: “That you, Shehu Nura Giwa “M” a qquantity surveyor of No.43, Gadas Street, Ungwan Sarki Kaduna on or about the 27th of May, 2016 in Kaduna within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, did obtain credit of N 1,175,000.00 (One Million One Hundred and Seventy Five Thousand Naira) only to yourself from Gabriel Ezra and in settlement of the debt, dated 28th August, 2017 in the sum of N525,000.00 (Five Hundred and Twenty Five Thousand Naira) only which when presented within the statutory period of three months was dishonoured on the ground that there was no sufficient funds standing to the credit of the account upon which the cheque was drawn; and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the dishonoured cheques (offences) Act, Cap D11, Laws of the Federation, 2004 and punishable under Section 1(1)(b)(1)of the same Law”.

The Defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

EFCC counsel, Y.T.Matiyak asked the court for a date for trial, as he prayed that the defendant be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of his bail.

But counsel to the defendant, Fred Oviasojie, applied orally for his client’s bail.

In his ruling, Justice Khobo granted bail to the accused person in the sum of N1 million and a surety in like sum who must also be a Quantity Surveyor resident within Kaduna metropolis.

The case has been adjourned to July 8, 2019 for hearing.

