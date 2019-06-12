Eugenie Le Sommer scored a penalty awarded after a VAR review to give Women’s World Cup hosts France a battling 2-1 win over Norway on Wednesday and keep them on course to finish top of Group A.

Valerie Gauvin, who was dropped for France’s opening game after arriving late to training, was recalled and broke the deadlock less than a minute into the second half in Nice.

However, centre-back Wendie Renard — on target twice in Friday’s 4-0 defeat of South Korea — gifted the Norwegians an equaliser on 54 minutes with a bizarre own goal.

France were then awarded a penalty on 72 minutes when Ingrid Syrstad Engen made a mess of an attempted clearance, raking her studs down the leg of Marion Torrent after minimal contact with the ball.

Le Sommer converted for her second goal in as many games to leave France top of the group on six points, three ahead of Norway and Nigeria going into the final round of matches.

