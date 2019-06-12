Wealthy Nigerians have been urged to emulate late MKO Abiola philanthropy by assisting the less privileged members of the society.

Giving this advice in Abuja, the National President and Convener of ”my Nigeria epassport’ project, Ambassador Tolu Ayodele said rich Nigerians should endeavour give back to the society where they made their wealth like the late Abiola who sacrificed all he had for the country.

Ambassador Ayodele also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for honouring Abiola by declaring June 12 as Democracy Day instead of May 29.

”I appreciate the Federal Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Bulgari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for declaring June 12 as Democracy Day instead of May 29.

”It’s a great honour to celebrate the great philanthropist, businessman and politician. MKO Abiola is our hero of democracy. He is an embodiment of a good Nigerian billionaire who used his wealth for the people around him. So many people benefited from his benevolence. Top politicians like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu can testify to Abiola’s kind gesture. Abiola lived his life for the masses and he died for the masses, he fought and died for the democracy that we are all enjoying today.

”MKO Abiola made people, he produced great leaders. So many people stepped up through him. When he was alive, his house at Toyin Street in Ikeja used to be filled up with people seeking help and they always go back home smiling. Nigerian billionaires and millionaires should learn from the good life of MKO Abiola, live your life for people. We brought nothing into this world and we are taking nothing back. Life is ephemera,l nothing on earth is forever. In this world there is no amount of money that can buy life. That is why wealthy men and women should assist other people to rise up. The good or bad life you lived will live after you, use your wealth for humanity, it is God that gives wealth. That is the only way we can stop crimes in Nigeria.

”There are lots of graduates out there who are very creative, some came out with First Class and the wealthy men around them know these people but they will never help them and most of this graduates laboured to pay school fees and after graduation no job to keep body and soul together. That is why they are into all sorts of criminal activities. Most of them don’t like to do it but they are pushed to do it.

”The rich men and women should learn from Abiola, help people around you, invest in people, let people stand up and rise to the peak of their career through you. That was what M.K.O. Abiola lived for,” he stated.

Ambassador Ayodele also praised Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has followed in the footstep of Abiola by raising and assisting people. ”Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a leader who has raised leaders all around Nigeria, no matter the tribe or religion. Tinubu has helped a lot of people,” he added.

The youthful ambassador also called on the government to invest in the youth of today providing employment for them and giving them positions of leadership.

