Congratulations are in order for the the DMW family. Davido music worldwide president sir Banko has been announced as head of Sony Music West Africa.

Banko disclosed the good news on social media with pictures which he captioned:

It is a pleasure to announce my takeover of the affairs of Sony Music West Africa! My Family DMW/30BG is a for life ting! but it’s time I take it Global. God bless this journey! Thank you Sony @srjwatson for this opportunity! I am grateful #DoneDeal #SonyMusicWestAfrica #WeDey 🚀🚀

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

